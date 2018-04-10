Lion Air Group Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10

MIAMI — Lion Air Group has announced the purchase of 50 new Boeing 737 MAX 10s, valued at $6.24 billion (at list prices). Likewise, the manufacturer assures that this deal is the largest incremental order to date of the MAX 10, the most fuel-efficient and profitable single-aisle jet.

“Lion Air is very excited to be a launch customer of the latest version of the 737. This airplane delivers a new level of fuel efficiency and operating economics and fits in perfectly with our fleet of modern airplanes,” shared Edward Sirait, President Director of the Lion Air Group.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of innovation at Lion Air as we again lead the way with new airplane technology,” continued Sirait.

Last month, the Lion Air Group became the first carrier to take delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 to enhance its international flight network. Also, it was first to put into service the Boeinh 737 MAX 8.

“We are honored that Lion Air Group, one of the most innovative and fast-growing carriers, has once again placed its trust in the 737 family,” said Dinesh Keskar, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & India Sales, of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Then, Keshar established that with the 737 MAX 10, the carrier will have a range of efficient and reliable options to “optimize their network” in order to provide an improved service to its customers.

According to Boeing, the 737 MAX 10, which is the largest variant in the family with 43.8 meters long, can seat up to 230 passengers and guarantee carriers the lowest seat-mile cost in a single-aisle aircraft.

Moreover, the 737 MAX family aircraft seats from 130 to 230 passengers, offers a maximum range of 3,850 nautical miles and has gained over 4,400 orders from more than 90 customers worldwide. Also, features the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, among others.

As of today, Lion Air Group is one of the world’s largest operators of the 737 aircraft family, consisting of 116 aircraft fleet, expecting to take delivery of additional 200 Boeing 737 MAXs. Also, the carrier announced its commitment to acquire 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10s.