MIAMI – In partnership with two German airports, Lufthansa (LH) has announced it will run COVID-19 rapid tests on selected routes. The measure will be effective at Munich (MUC) and Hamburg (HAM) airports on November 12.

According to LH’s statement, the testing will be free of charge. For those customers who do not opt for these flights, LH will transfer them to an alternative one at no additional cost.

Regarding the testing details, the customers will receive their test results within 30 to 60 min. Only those who present a negative result will on board the plane. Otherwise, passengers can present a negative PCR test within 48 hours before their departure flight. However, they must register in advance and be at the airport a few hours earlier before departure.

Currently, the carrier will serve two daily flights under this modality from/to MUC and HAM. The testing is also part of a collaborative work with biotech company Centogene and the Medicover Group’s medical care center, MVZ Martinsried.

Lufthansa Airbus A380 aircraft lading off at Munich Airport. Photo: Vuxi.

To Get Back Customer Trust amid COVID-19 Times

During the Summer, the LH Group was focused on launching an effective testing program alongside major national airports. LH had previously announced that it was considering expanding the program to US and Canada airports. Another airline from the group, SWISS International Air Lines (LX), was looking to implement the same protocols at Zurich Airport (ZHR).

This test strategy from the German airline group seeks to obtain data to gain important insights into the use of rapid tests, said LH Group Executive Board Member for Customers, Christina Foerster. According to her, successful pre-flight testing could be the key to revitalizing international air traffic.

Featured photo: Lufthansa Airbus A380 aircraft. Photo: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt.

