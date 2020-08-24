MIAMI – Today, the Lufthansa Group (LH) announced that only passengers with a medical certificate and a negative COVID-19 test result could fly without a mask. The strict exception will become effective on September 01.

According to the Group, these new rules now ensure an “even better protection” for all travelers. In addition, LH expects passengers can adapt to the measure in due time.

The rule follows the Group’s compliance with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) charter for safe flying signed last week by LH.

The airline set compulsory mask wearing after the German government imposed the related measure. Photo: Lufthansa.

How to Apply for the Compulsory Masks Exception

With the required medical certificate and the introduction of the compulsory wearing of masks in May, the carrier has now added subsequent conditions. Apart from the presentation of negative COVID-19 test results, these must not be older than 48 hours prior to the scheduled journey.

Thus, customers will have to present both the medical certificate and the test results on a form provided by the LH Group’s airline. The form is available to download on the airline’s website.

At Franfrut Airport, Lufthansa airline, Fraport operator and the Federal Police have introduced increased joint hygiene standards, Photo: Ingrid Friedl.

Safety Measures amid Restructuring Process

In its latest press release, the Group said that, in principle, the risk of contagion on board is very low. Despite this, it has been implementing extensive hygiene measures both on board aircraft and on the ground.

When new conditions in air travel were lightly discussed between March and April, the company was one of the first to respond positively. However, the picture has changed, specifically regarding its losses.

Due to the later, LH Group faces a restructuring process where it expects to make 22,000 surplus jobs redundant. As of its last updates, the airline has agreed on a crisis package with both Pilot and Flight Attendant unions.

So far, the Group has said it would promote the development and harmonization of health standards in air transport in conjunction with national and international authorities.