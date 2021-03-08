MIAMI – In Frankfurt today, Lufthansa (LH) and Deutsche Bahn presented their plans for a joint product initiative focusing on the rapid expansion of train-to-flight services.

In a news release, the two companies said that they will expand the Lufthansa Express Rail network to five additional cities. Starting in December, the so-called “Sprinters”, extra-fast high-speed trains, will also travel to Frankfurt Airport for the first time. Through this expanded cooperation, Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn will set a new standard in the environmentally friendly networking modes of transportation.

Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, says, “With this joint initiative, we are strengthening the offer of mobility in Germany, thus bolstering the local economy. By intelligently linking rail and air transport, we offer our customers a seamless and convenient travel network, benefiting consumers and the environment.”

DB Board Member Berthold Huber said, “A good cooperation is now turning into a comprehensive partnership, the likes of which have never been seen before between Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn. At the end of the year, DB will be expanding the links between Germany’s largest hub and the new Sprinter connections. Travel by rail will be faster and more comfortable.”

Photo: Lufthansa

Larger Network, New Extra-fast “Sprinters”

The two companies already offer 134 daily feeder trains to Frankfurt Airport from 17 German cities. The second half of 2021 will see another five cities added. In July, it will be possible to travel to from Hamburg and Munich to Frankfurt Airport with Lufthansa Express Rail. Berlin, Bremen, and Münster come online in December.

Also in December, new Sprinter connections will make their debut. The rail journey between Munich and Cologne will be shortened to less than four hours. There will be twice-daily non-stop round-trips to Munich and Nuremberg. There will be direct trains to Frankfurt Airport twice a day. All trips are precisely timed with the departure and arrival times of flights at Lufthansa’s hub.

Photo: Lufthansa. Deutsche Bahn Sprinter Train Map

Enhanced Comfort, More Flexible Booking

Lufthansa Express Rail program will continue to offer reserved seats on-board trains, connection guarantee, mileage accrual for the train journey, and 1st class travel and access to the DB lounges for Business and First Class customers. Express Rail trains will be easier to identify thanks to joint DB-LH branding on many rail cars. Passengers booking Business or First first class enjoy DB Premium service in 1st class and free on-board catering.

When traffic at the airports picks up again, customers will have access to the fast lane at the security checkpoint. When landing at Frankfurt Airport, Express Rail customers’ suitcases will be prioritized. Beginning in April, feeder trains will be bookable as long as the associated connecting flight is bookable.

Featured image: Lufthansa D-AISP Airbus A321-231. Photo: Alberto Cucini /Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.