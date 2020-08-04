Lufthansa Boosts Its Fall Destinations

MIAMI – Boosting its fall season, Lufthansa (LH) has announced that it will operate five further European destinations. The services are set to begin in September and October.

Starting on September 7, the carrier will offer services from Munich (MUC) to Marseille (France), Gothenburg (Sweden), Kiev (Ukraine) and Sibiu (Romania).

In addition, on October 5, the German company will flight again to Graz (Austria).

With these additions, LH expects to operate an increased MUC timetable by the end of October. These include 86 destinations in Germany and Europe and 13 long-haul destinations.

Lufthansa Airbus A330-343 D-AIKO. Photo: Vincenzo Pace

Flights from Luxenburg

Luxembourg Airport (LUX) has announced that it will resume its flights on September 1.

Even when a regular schedule is still unavailable, LH will increase its frequencies from LUX in the summer season.

Canary Islands Route

Lufthansa announced in July it will boost presence into the Canary Islands with two new routes.

From Frankfurt-am-Main Airport, services to Gran Canaria and Tenerife will operate on a weekend basis, running Saturdays and Sundays.

Such services will commence from October 3 this year, with flight times varying throughout the Winter and Spring seasons.