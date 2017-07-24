LEVEL Orders Three Additional A330s

MIAMI — LEVEL, the new airline owned by the International Airlines Group (IAG), has converted three options for the A330-200 into a firm order. The airline, based out of Barcelona, began operations in June to Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana.

LEVEL currently has a fleet of two A330-200s in a two-class configuration. Each A330 seats 314 with 21 premium economy seats and 293 economy seats. All LEVEL flights are operated by Iberia crews.

“Level has already been incredibly successful and these aircraft will enable it to expand. Long-haul flights are now available to many people for the first time and we’re extremely pleased with the customer response in all of Level’s markets. It will continue to stimulate demand by providing people with more choice.”

LEVEL offers six fare options, which vary upon the preferences of travelers. These fares range from a basic LEVEL fare to a full-flexible Premium Economy fare. As with most low-cost carriers, extra baggage, extra legroom, hot meals, wi-fi, and comfort packs, will be available for a price.

As part of the International Airlines Group (IAG), LEVEL is under the same ownership group as British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus. LEVEL is a codeshare partner with Vueling and American Airlines. With this partnership, customers can connect to over 50 European cities including Paris, Rome, Berlin plus numerous Spanish domestic destinations.