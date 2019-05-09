LEVEL Opens Up New Paris – Las Vegas Service

MIAMI — Just over a year since its 2018 creation in Paris, International Airlines Group’s (IAG) low-cost airline, LEVEL, announces the inauguration of non-stop service from Paris-Orly Airport (ORY) to Las Vegas-McCarran International Airport (LAS), starting October 2019.

Touted in France as the little airline that could – LEVEL plans to spare no expense for comfort and safety, acquiring a third, brand-new Airbus A330-200 to its fleet for this route.

“We’re delighted to add Las Vegas to our LEVEL network, offering nonstop flights to Paris,” Vincent Hodder, Level CEO, told the Las-Vegas Review Journal.

“Customers will also be able to fly to other parts of Europe through connecting flights from Paris Orly airport, with our airline partner Vueling.”

The potential return on investment for IAG in this additional route is an exciting prospect for the group, tapping into a long-standing disparity in the market that could change the landscape for the new-ish low-cost carrier going forward.

“Every year, the actual number of French travelers who visit Las Vegas is double the number who fly out of Paris and have Las Vegas as a final destination – which leaves a tremendous opportunity to fill the gap in that market with the arrival of this low-cost option,” said Hodder to French publication The Good Life.

Tickets for the new route connecting the City of Lights to the City of Love went on sale Tuesday with prices as low as $99 USD one-way in economy class, including a choice of amenities for an extra cost.

Premium customers can take advantage of checked luggage including one carry-on bag, meals, seat selection and latest movie releases at no extra cost and everyone onboard has access to a variety of entertainment options with high-speed WIFI starting at $11.74 USD.