LEVEL: IAG Announces Its New Long Haul LCC

MIAMI — International Airlines Group (IAG) has revealed its new long haul low-cost carrier service: LEVEL, to be based at Barcelona’s El Prat, from where it will operate four initial routes to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Punta Cana and Buenos Aires.

LEVEL will become IAG’s fifth airline, together with Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

The first flight to Los Angeles will be on June 1, to San Francisco (Oakland) on June 2, Punta Cana on June 10 and Buenos Aires on June 17.

“This is just the start. We’re really excited about the opportunities for expansion and we plan to bring LEVEL to other European destinations,” Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive said in a statement.

IAG also revealed that the LEVEL fleet will be initially comprised of two Airbus A330-200s, to be crewed by Iberia. The airplanes will be arranged in a two-class configuration, with 21 seats in Premium Economy and 293 seats in Economy Class.

LEVEL will start offering six fare options, which would vary upon the preferences of travelers. These fares will range from a basic LEVEL fare to a full-flexible Premium Economy fare. And just as in any low-cost, extra baggage, extra legroom, hot meals, wi-fi, and comfort packs, will be available for a price.

Premium Economy will have much more room for the customers with a 37″ seat pitch; the food and the snacks are included in the ticket price.

Passengers will also be able to earn and redeem Avios on LEVEL flights, with fares starting from €99 in Economy class and €599 in Premium Economy.

“LEVEL is an exciting new IAG airline brand, which will bring a stylish and modern approach to flying at prices that are even more affordable. It will benefit from having the strength of one of the world’s largest airline groups behind it” Walsh said.

LEVEL is the last of the long-haul low-cost ventures in Europe, joining WOW Air, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Eurowings and Air Azores, to name a few. As IAG embarks into this venture, it will be interesting to see the response of other carriers, and the perception of the customers about the service.

Will this venture succeed? Time will tell.