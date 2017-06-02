LEVEL To Inaugurate Service From LAX To Barcelona

MIAMI – LEVEL, the new IAG long-haul low-cost carrier, inaugurated its first new route from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Barcelona, yesterday. The twice weekly service is regularly operating from Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT).

Willie Walsh, IAG’s chief executive said: “This is the start of a fantastic new adventure for IAG. LEVEL’s sales are well ahead of our expectations in all markets and the brand has resonated with a new audience, many of whom are flying long-haul for the first time,” said Willie Walsh, IAG’s Chief Executive. “This is just the start – in 2018, LEVEL will increase its fleet to five aircraft and we are considering other European bases for the operation.”

The route will be served with an Airbus A330 crewed by Iberia. The aircraft features Premium Economy and Economy Class; the twice a week flights will be on Thursdays and Sundays departing at 9:40 p.m. from Los Angeles and arriving into Barcelona at 6:25 p.m. the next day. All in local times.

“We are honored LEVEL chose LAX as part of its expansion into the U.S. market,” said Deborah Flint, Los Angeles World Airports Chief Executive Officer. “Angelenos will benefit from having low-cost nonstop flights to Barcelona and more options to the major cities of Europe.”

Checked luggage (in addition to a free cabin bag), meals, seat selection and the latest movie releases are complimentary for customers flying in Premium Economy. Those traveling in Economy may choose what they want to buy based on a menu of choices. All customers have access to next generation in-flight technology with onboard entertainment options, including high-speed internet.

LEVEL is part of International Airlines Group (IAG), just as British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus and is a codeshare partner with American Airlines. With this partnership, customers can connect to over 50 European cities including Paris, Rome, Berlin plus numerous Spanish domestic destinations.