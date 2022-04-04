DALLAS – As part of its summer 2022 schedule, LEVEL (LV), IAG’s low-cost long-haul airline, now connects Los Angeles (LAX) with Barcelona (BCN). LV is currently the only airline that flies directly from Los Angeles and San Francisco (SFO) to BCN.

The LAX-BCN route, LV’s highlight for this summer season, operates three weekly frequencies on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with an additional frequency on Wednesdays starting June 1, bringing the total to four.

LEVEL is also restoring its direct San Francisco–Barcelona service. The route from SFO will restart operations on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with four weekly frequencies.

The routes from Los Angeles and San Francisco are two of four in the US that LV will run during the summer of 2022; the carrier has flown to BCN from New York since February 25 and will add a Boston–Barcelona route to follow on May 1.

Photo: LEVEL

LEVEL’s US Summer Expansion

Furthermore, the airline’s codeshare agreements with American Airlines (AA) and Alaska Airlines (AS) connect Barcelona to the US market through shared bookings to/from those airlines’ destinations. As a result of this codeshare, AA and AS passengers will have more options for connecting to Barcelona and other Spanish and European destinations via Vueling (VY), IAG’s low-cost short/medium-haul airline.

Lucía Adrover, Chief Commercial Officer of LEVEL, states that “Barcelona, the second-largest city in Spain, is a destination that has a lot to offer visitors. Not only because of all the leisure opportunities offered by the city and its Mediterranean surroundings, but also because of the growing business network that exists in Spain and may be of interest to American companies.”

Photo: Daniel Veronesi/Airways

Route Details

Frequency Departure airport Departure time Arrival airport Arrival time Monday, Wednesday*, Thursday, and Saturday BCN 14:00 LAX 18:10 Monday, Wednesday*, Thursday, and Saturday LAX 19:55 BCN 16:40 +1 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday BCN 14:00 SFO 18:10 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday SFO 20:10 BCN 17:00 +1 * From June 1, a fourth additional frequency will be added to the Los Angeles–Barcelona route.

On its routes to the US, LV will offer more than 11,000 weekly tickets, which is more than double what it offered in 2019 before the pandemic.

LEVEL’s expansion in the US comes just as TSA checkpoint numbers start to reach pre-pandemic figures. TSA officers screened 2,204,115 people at airport checkpoints nationwide yesterday, April 3, compared to 1,543,474 one year ago on the same day, 122,029 in 2020, and 2,462,929 on the same day in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Featured image: LEVEL EC-MOU Airbus A330-202. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways