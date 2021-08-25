MIAMI – LEVEL (LV) and American Airlines (AA) announced today that they will resume their codeshare partnership that began in June 2017. The codeshare allows AA to market LV’s flights between Barcelona and the United States.

For LV, a brand under which airlines owned by the International Airlines Group operate low-cost flights, this partnership has been a boon.

“Being able to offer our flights on American Airlines channels allows us to boost their distribution in North America,” LV commercial director Lucía Adrover said.

LEVEL EC-MOU Airbus A330-202. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

US-Spain Travel amid COVID

This news is a bright spot for the IAG, a brand that has suffered many setbacks in the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release dated June 18, 2020, LEVEL Europe announced they would be entering insolvency. Another IAG brand, OpenSkies (also known as LEVEL France), was shut down in July 2020.

None of these shutdowns affected LV’s long-haul business out of Barcelona, however. The airline continues to operate flights between Barcelona and New York City (JFK) and San Francisco, three times and two times per week respectively. LEVEL’s booking system also shows that flights between Boston and Barcelona are scheduled to resume on November 2.

Travel between the US and Spain remains a sticky situation. Spain is open for American travelers, not even requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test upon arrival. The same does not hold for Spanish travelers, who are still barred from entering the United States regardless of vaccination status.