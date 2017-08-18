Latin American Wings (LAW) to Launch Santiago-Caracas-Miami Flights

MIAMI – Chilean carrier Latin American Wings (LAW) reached an agreement with Icelandair to incorporate at least one Boeing 757 aircraft to launch services to the United States and the Dominican Republic via Caracas, Venezuela.

In the midst of the Venezuelan crisis that has forced numerous carriers to withdraw flights to the troubled country, LAW will take advantage of the situation and begin flying to Miami (MIA), La Romana (LRM), and eventually New York (JFK), with a stop in Caracas (CCS). The airline is still waiting for US DOT approval for the US-bound flights.

LAW’s CEO, Andrés Dulcinelli, said in a statement that, “These new aircraft will not only increase our fleet capacity, but will also allow us to fly to new destinations.”

Currently, LAW has a fleet of five Boeing 737-300s, with which they’re operating from its hub in Santiago to Concepcion (CCP) and Puerto Montt (PMC) in Chile, and Lima (LIM), Mendoza (MDZ), and Caracas (CCS).

As informed by the carrier, the first aircraft LAW will receive from Icelandair is a Boeing 757-200, fitted with 22 seats in Business Class seats, and 161 in Economy. The airline will continue with their regular operations while they finish legal proceedings with the FAA.

The airline plans to begin flying to La Romana in January 2018.

Alleviating the Venezuelan Aviation Crisis

As Venezuela is progressively being abandoned by most international carriers, LAW sees a unique opportunity to serve the large Venezuelan diaspora in Santiago by linking it with non-stop flights to CCS. Currently, the Boeing 737-300 is capable of reaching CCS with a stop in LIM.

LAW has entered into a partnership with Venezuelan airline Estelar, which provides ground and commercial services in the country. The five-time-a-week flight will increase to seven, once the 757 is incorporated in the fleet.

Iberia (IB) and TAP (TP) have both changed their nonstop flights to CCS with a stop in Santo Domingo and Curacao, respectively, allowing their crew to not overnight in Venezuela.

Others, like Air France (AF) and Aerolineas Argentinas (AR), have intermittently suspended flights to CCS, though they continue to offer regularly scheduled operations.

As of today, 12 international carriers remain flying to Venezuela: American Airlines (AA), Copa Airlines (CM), Air France (AF), Aerolíneas Argentinas (AR), Iberia (IB), Air Europa (UX), Aruba Airlines (AG), TAP (TP), Turkish Airlines (TK), Cubana (CU), Wingo (P5), and Latin American Wings (H8).

Delta (DL) will end its weekly flight to Caracas on September 16, joining Air Canada, Alitalia, Lufthansa, LATAM, GOL, Insel Air, United Airlines and most recently, Avianca.

Chronologically, these are some of the airlines that have opted to suspend flights to Venezuela:

Avianca, daily flight from Bogotá on July 27, 2017.

Avianca, daily flight from Lima on July 27, 2017.

United Airlines, daily flight from Houston on June 30, 2017.

Dynamic Airways, daily flight from Fort Lauderdale on August 13, 2016.

LATAM, a weekly flight from Lima, twice weekly flight from Santiago on August 1, 2016.

Aeromexico, thrice weekly flights from Mexico City on June 23, 2016.

Lufthansa, thrice weekly flights from Frankfurt on June 17, 2016.

LATAM, a weekly flight from São Paulo on May 28, 2016.

Alitalia, a weekly flight from Rome on April 3, 2015.

Air Canada, four weekly flights from Toronto on March 18, 2014.