Laudamotion’s Liverpool Luck: New Routes to Vienna

LONDON – Austrian carrier Laudamotion has announced plans to operate from Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport as part of its winter upgrade for the 2019 season.

Services between Vienna and Liverpool will commence from October 28 on a twice weekly basis on Mondays and Fridays using its Airbus A320 aircraft.

Commenting on the new route announcement was Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation Development for the airport.

“For Laudamotion to choose Liverpool to be their first UK regional airport to operate from, is a tremendous achievement for the Airport and shows how attractive operating from here is becoming for some of Europe’s top airlines”.

“Vienna is another new destination to be served from Liverpool and we expect this to be popular with both the leisure traveller and the region’s business community.”

Andreas Gruber, the Managing Director of Laudamotion also commented on the announcement stating confidence that this new route will work sufficiently.

“Our routes work because we have the right offer for price-sensitive customers. In particular, with our new City Shuttle routes, I’m sure to increase the traffic with our new non-stop service to and from Vienna.”

This will be the second UK destination the carrier will operate into after London Stansted.

It is also Liverpool’s first scheduled service to the Austrian capital and is the third airline to be announced in the last nine months.

Laudamotion’s Liverpool choice will no doubt be influenced from the heavy presence of Ryanair.

The Irish low-cost carrier, who owns a majority stake in the carrier, have been expanding and adding services to and from Liverpool for many years.

This could be another way of marketing the brand out of Liverpool and expanding into different markets that potentially Ryanair couldn’t from Liverpool originally.

That being said, it is something very significant and positive for the airport and will be marketing this as much as possible to bring new passengers to the region and to the airport for years to come.