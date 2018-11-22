Laudamotion Welcomes First Leased Airbus A320

LONDON – Ryanair subsidiary, Laudamotion, has received its first of two Airbus A320s on lease from SMBC Aviation Capital. The carrier welcomed the first aircraft on November 20, with the second due to be delivered in January 2019.

This is the start of Ryanair’s sheer investment of increasing the existing fleet from nine to 19.

The Irish low-cost carrier purchased 24.9% of the carrier initially before increasing its shareholding to 75% in the Summer 2018 season.

Andreas Gruber, the Managing Director of Laudamotion, stated that the acquisition of these aircraft is “an exciting time for the airline as it enhances its fleet”.

The relationship between Ryanair and SMBC is now stemming even further into the subsidiary world of Laudamotion.

The CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital, Peter Barrett, emphasized on this relationship by stating that in 2003, it “leased one of our first Boeing aircraft to Ryanair,” looking at the past 15 years the two sides have been in business.

The Origins of One and Two

The new Laudamotion aircraft, OE-LOB, is around 12.1 years old, having been delivered to Turkish Airlines in June 2012.

It was then withdrawn from use and stored in Istanbul between July 12 and November 5 this year before being handed over to Laudamotion via a ferry flight from Shannon to Vienna.

The second aircraft that is to be delivered in January 2019 is currently registered as OE-IHD with AerCap.

The aircraft started off with Kingfisher Airlines in October 2007 as VT-KFX.

The carrier has the aircraft on lease from ILFC until March 2013 when the lease ran out.

September 2013 saw the aircraft delivered to Shaheen Air and was owned for another five years via leasing agreements until the plane was withdrawn from use and stored in Tarbes.

The aircraft was then transported to Shannon where it is awaiting delivery to Laudamotion. It looks like this plane, in particular, will be re-registered.

Overall, this seems like the start of something big for Ryanair and the Austrian market.

Through the use of Laudamotion, it will be with no doubt that the amount of pressure implemented onto competitors such as Austrian Airlines and LEVEL will be significant.