Laudamotion Shutting Down Two Austrian Bases

MIAMI — Laudamotion announced that it will close two of its Austrian crew bases in Graz and Salzburg.

The closure of these bases will affect 28 staff members, who will be offered alternative jobs at the carrier’s Vienna, Dusseldorf, and Stuttgart bases.

Laudamotion is a brand new low-cost airline, founded by racing legend Niki Lauda. The carrier unveiled its new livery in August.

Following the fall of Air Berlin and Niki, Laudamotion started operations with planes from the demised airlines.

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair holds a 75% stake in Laudamotion.



The airline says it will carry approximately 3 million passengers this year and plans to double its current fleet of nine Airbus A320 family aircraft to 18 by the end of 2019.

By the end of 2020, a total of 24 aircraft are expected in the carrier’s fleet, carrying around 5 million passengers.



An airline spokesman said that “we will close crew-bases in Graz and Salzburg in the coming months, affecting a total of 28 crew members because of costs and economic reasons.”

“There are no plans to base aircraft at these airports. The colleagues will be offered jobs in Vienna, Dusseldorf , and Stuttgart.”

Andreas Gruber, the airline’s CEO, has said that they expect to post a loss, despite having good growth during the airline’s first years of operations.

He added that the Austrian carrier “will continue to grow significantly , however, it is expected to post a €150 million ($172.4 million) loss because of startup costs in the first year. Also, high fuel prices are creating additional pressure.”