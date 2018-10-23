Airways Magazine

Laudamotion Shutting Down Two Austrian Bases

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Laudamotion Shutting Down Two Austrian Bases

Photo: Marvin Mutz

Laudamotion Shutting Down Two Austrian Bases
October 23
17:56 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Laudamotion announced that it will close two of its Austrian crew bases in Graz and Salzburg.

The closure of these bases will affect 28 staff members, who will be offered alternative jobs at the carrier’s Vienna, Dusseldorf, and Stuttgart bases.

Laudamotion is a brand new low-cost airline, founded by racing legend Niki Lauda. The carrier unveiled its new livery in August.

Following the fall of Air Berlin and Niki, Laudamotion started operations with planes from the demised airlines.

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair holds a 75% stake in Laudamotion.

The airline says it will carry approximately 3 million passengers this year and plans to double its current fleet of nine Airbus A320 family aircraft to 18 by the end of 2019.

By the end of 2020, a total of 24 aircraft are expected in the carrier’s fleet, carrying around 5 million passengers.

An airline spokesman said that “we will close crew-bases in Graz and Salzburg in the coming months, affecting a total of 28 crew members because of costs and economic reasons.”

“There are no plans to base aircraft at these airports. The colleagues will be offered jobs in Vienna, Dusseldorf, and Stuttgart.”

Andreas Gruber, the airline’s CEO, has said that they expect to post a loss, despite having good growth during the airline’s first years of operations.

He added that the Austrian carrier “will continue to grow significantly, however, it is expected to post a €150 million ($172.4 million) loss because of startup costs in the first year. Also, high fuel prices are creating additional pressure.”

Comments
154

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Best Aviation Events of 2018

Created by Upgraded Points

Airways Podcast

Photo of the Week

logo
By MARCUS STEIDELE

#TurnOnYourPassion

Facebook Posts

View on Facebook
Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.