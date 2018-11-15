LATAM Unveils First Painted 777, Adds Montego Bay To Its Network

LONDON – LATAM Airlines welcomed its first Boeing 777-300(ER) fully painted in the airline’s new colors. Also, it announced the addition of a new Caribbean destination from Lima to Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting from July 1, 2019.

The Boeing 777 arrived from Abu Dhabi this week, sporting the airline’s revised livery.

For the new route to Montego Bay, however, the aircraft of choice will be the Airbus A320, offering 174 passengers in a three-class configuration. A dozen seats will be on offer in Space + followed by 24 seats in Forward + and 138 seats in Economy, all in a 3-3 configuration.

“Montego Bay is now the fifth city we fly to in the Caribbean, others being Aruba, Cancun, La Habana and Punta Cana adding to more than 50 weekly LATAM frequencies to the Caribbean,” said Pablo Chiozza, Senior VP of the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Asia for LATAM.



Up to 52,600 seats per year will be on offer on this route, according to the carrier.

LA2464 will depart Lima at 1205 and arrive into Montego Bay at 1700, both local times on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The return, LA2465 will depart Montego Bay at 1805, arriving back into Lima at 2250 the same day.

Montego Bay will join the airline’s Caribbean network, which already includes Havana, Punta Cana, Aruba, San Jose, Cancun, Cartagena, and San Andres.

LATAM has launched over 67 new routes in the past three years, now offering up to 1,300 new daily flights to more than 140 destinations globally.

2018 has seen routes to Costa Rica, Boston, Las Vegas, Rome, and Lisbon launch and inaugurate.

Route expansion doesn’t stop there for the carrier either. From next month, services to Tel Aviv will commence and going into the new year, LATAM will serve Munich for the first time.

In-all, it is clear that LATAM is consolidating its success in the Caribbean market significantly and is reflective on huge demand to that area.