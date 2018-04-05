Airways Magazine

LATAM Will Launch the Brazil-Tel Aviv Route in December

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

LATAM Will Launch the Brazil-Tel Aviv Route in December

LATAM Will Launch the Brazil-Tel Aviv Route in December
April 05
11:40 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Israel’s Tourism Ministry announced LATAM Airlines’ first route between Tel Aviv and Latin America that is expected to be launched on December 12. The three-times-a-week flight will be connecting Tel Aviv to Santiago, Chile, via São Paulo, Brazil.

Yariv Levin, Israel’s Minister of Tourism, said: “The launch of the direct route from Israel to Brazil and Chile is an important achievement. We believe that the new route will strengthen the cooperation between Israel and Latin America and increase the flow of tourists traveling between the two regions.”

The route was subject to regulatory approval before Levin announcement.

The 787 will transport 247 passengers on a Boeing 787 aircraft that seats 217 customers in Economy and 30 in Premium Business.

READ MORE: LATAM Announces Tel Aviv Route for 2018

Jerome Cadier, LATAM Airlines Brazil CEO, said: “This is a unique service for passengers across much of Latin America. No other airline connects Latin America with Israel.”

Cardier also added that “travelers from Israel, for example, will now be able to travel with ease to Brazil, Argentina, and Chile with this new flight.”

According to the carrier, the route was though to please their passenger demand. In 2017, LATAM Airlines inaugurated 13 new international routes.

Likewise, in 2018 the airline is expected to launch 14 international routes, including flights to Rome, which began in March as well as new operations to Las Vegas, Boston and now Tel Aviv.

130
Tags
787BoeingGRULATAMLATAM AirlinesSCLTLV

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.