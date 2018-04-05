LATAM Will Launch the Brazil-Tel Aviv Route in December

MIAMI — Israel’s Tourism Ministry announced LATAM Airlines’ first route between Tel Aviv and Latin America that is expected to be launched on December 12. The three-times-a-week flight will be connecting Tel Aviv to Santiago, Chile, via São Paulo, Brazil.

Yariv Levin, Israel’s Minister of Tourism, said: “The launch of the direct route from Israel to Brazil and Chile is an important achievement. We believe that the new route will strengthen the cooperation between Israel and Latin America and increase the flow of tourists traveling between the two regions.”

The route was subject to regulatory approval before Levin announcement.

The 787 will transport 247 passengers on a Boeing 787 aircraft that seats 217 customers in Economy and 30 in Premium Business.

Jerome Cadier, LATAM Airlines Brazil CEO, said: “This is a unique service for passengers across much of Latin America. No other airline connects Latin America with Israel.”

Cardier also added that “travelers from Israel, for example, will now be able to travel with ease to Brazil, Argentina, and Chile with this new flight.”

According to the carrier, the route was though to please their passenger demand. In 2017, LATAM Airlines inaugurated 13 new international routes.

Likewise, in 2018 the airline is expected to launch 14 international routes, including flights to Rome, which began in March as well as new operations to Las Vegas, Boston and now Tel Aviv.