LATAM To Increase June-July Flights

MIAMI – LATAM Airlines Group (LA) and its subsidiaries have announced today the resumption of their operations by 9% to 18% during June and July alongside further travel and sanitary policies.

Considering the uncertain climate due to the COVID-19 crisis, the carrier will offer flexibility in purchasing and scheduling trips, which will translate in 20% less expensive end-costs as the LA expects to recover its domestic and international capacity from 5% to 9% in June and to 18% in July.

In March, LA reduced 70% of its capacity prior to worldwide travel restrictions by 90% for international flights and 40% for domestic routes (in Chile) at least until May 31, 2020.

Resuming operations in principal markets

LATAM Senior Commercial Vice President, Michael Rutter said that with these measures, the group was responding to the connectivity needs of the countries where it operates and adapting its offerings to customers’ requirements.”

As a result, the affiliates companies will increase their frequencies and destinations on flights besides their current schedules. As a result, in Brazil, the carrier will operate four international routes from São Paulo to Frankfurt, London, Madrid, and Miami while covering 74 inbound routes.

For June’s schedule, in Chile, its main hub, LA will offer connections for three destinations in Europe, flying from Santiago to Miami and São Paulo. For domestic demand, it will operate 12 destinations and expects to offer one more city in July.

In other markets, the resumption of services relies on the permission of local authorities. Ecuador’s affiliate will start flying again in June; in addition, the Colombian and Peruvian ones will do the same in July.

LATAM Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Wolfe Air Aviation.

New health measures in check-in and on board

LATAM also announced additional sanitary measures to be implemented following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, the countries where subsidiary companies operate have no imposed mandatory health conditions.

These health measures include mandatory wearing of face masks at check-in and boarding for travelers and airline staff; compliance with social distancing requirements onboard flights is also mandatory.

During check-in, the company will work alongside airports for increased cleaning in its passenger service area, counters, and self-service kiosks.

Inside the aircraft and for cabin crew, LA will continue proactive disinfection procedures after each flight arrival, including delivered blankets, downs, and pillows. In addition, alcohol gel and constant disinfection of passenger contact points will be provided onboard.

To avoid the spread of the virus, the airline has an entire fleet with air recirculation systems that renews the air every 3 minutes with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters.

Finally, LA will require social distancing in the boarding process and front restrooms to minimize human contact.

New passengers services

As passenger demand begins to resume, the group further announced air tickets 20% more affordable, a no-penalty fare change for rescheduled flight to the same destination that also extends to canceled or rescheduled events, and an open purchase process for 12 months if flight date is unknown.

Besides LA’s website detailed information with passenger solutions, the group will launch a new platform on its website, so travelers are able to connect with third-party providers to get specific information about new criteria related to the chosen destinations regarding COVID-19.