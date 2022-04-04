DALLAS – LATAM Airlines Group (LA) is taking strong steps to aid refugees from around the world following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The airline group recently formed a partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as an extension of the company’s “Solidarity Plane” program, according to a company press release.

José Samaniego, Regional Director of the UNHCR for the Americas, in the release stated that the organization counts “on the support and cooperation of companies with a social commitment to guarantee protection and help to displaced individuals.”

“The terrible situation in Ukraine and the consequences of conflict on millions of people led us to approach UNCHR,” said LA CEO Roberto Alvo, according to the release.

Alvo added that LA is “proud to be able to make transportation of refugees, donations, and humanitarian aid available to them and their families in all the destinations in our network.”

LATAM Airlines Airbus A319-132 registered as PR-MBU with an “Avião Solidário” emblem. Photo: João Pedro Santoro / Airways

From Ukraine and Beyond: Aid to Refugees Around the World

The Russian invasion of Ukraine unleashed a global humanitarian crisis that caused an uptick in global refugee numbers.

UNHCR data demonstrated that in addition to the uptick of refugees coming from Ukraine, Latin America and the Caribbean already have “more than 18 million displaced people in need of aid,” according to the release.

According to the release, LA’s support for the UNHCR will come in the form of “free passenger and cargo transport.” Leading by example on both a regional and global scale, LA is demonstrating the power of airlines to provide social benefits to society amid the direst of circumstances.

