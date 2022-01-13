DALLAS – LATAM Airlines Group’s operational passenger projection for January 2022 is estimated to reach up to 72% (measured in available seat kilometers – ASK) of January 2019 levels in a pre-pandemic context. However, this estimate could be adjusted downwards depending on the increase in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to a group press release, operations in new destinations, such as Neiva (Colombia) and Loja (Ecuador), are planned to begin this month, in addition to the resumption of the seasonal Santiago-Punta del Este route.

During January, LATAM expects to operate 1,245 daily domestic and international flights, linking 132 destinations in 18 countries. The cargo arm has 1,190 cargo freighter flights scheduled, with an average utilization rate of 8% higher than in the same period last year. The progression of the pandemic, notably the growth of Omicron variant infections in the countries where LATAM Airlines Group operates, will affect these forecasts.

In December 2021, passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger-kilometers – RPK) was 68.8% when compared to the same period in 2019, based on an operation measured in ASK (available seat-kilometers) of 70.1% compared to December 2019. The load factor decreased 1.6 percentage points, reaching 82.0%.

In regards to cargo operations, the load factor was 60.6%, which corresponds to an increase of 3.4 percentage points compared to December 2019.

LATAM PR-XTB Airbus A350-941. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

LATAM Airlines Group Operational Estimate – January 2022

(Passenger operations measured in ASK / Cargo operations measured in ATK)

Brazil 82% projected operation (versus January 2019). December 2021 projection reference: 74%. 107% domestic and 54% international. Total January destinations: 49 domestic (equivalent to 583 daily flights on average) and 19 international. Chile 60% projected operation (versus January 2019). December 2021 projection reference: 59%. 85% domestic and 50% international. Total January destinations: 16 domestic (equivalent to 166 daily flights on average) and 22 international. Updates: Restart the seasonal route Santiago-Punta del Este (January and February) Colombia 109% projected operation (versus January 2019). December 2021 projection reference: 102%. 162% domestic and 71% international. Total January destinations: 17 domestic (equivalent to 185 daily flights on average) and 4 international. Updates: Domestic: New Bogotá-Neiva route Ecuador 46% projected operation (versus January 2019). December 2021 projection reference: 40%. 133% domestic and 21% international. Total January destinations: 8 domestic (equivalent to 37 daily flights on average) and 2 international. Udates: Domestic: New Quito-Loja route Perú 67% projected operation (versus January 2019). December 2021 projection reference: 63%. 105% domestic and 55% international. Total January destinations: 19 domestic (equivalent to 159 daily flights on average) and 20 international Cargo 91% projected operation (versus January 2019). December 2021 projection reference: 98%. 82% domestic belly and 59% international belly*; 152% dedicated freighter * Belly: merchandise transported in the cargo hold (lower deck) of the plane.

Photo: LATAM Cargo

Operational Estimate by Segment vs 2019 – January 2022

(Measured in ASK)

Domestic Spanish-speaking countries 88% Domestic Brazil 107% International 51% Consolidated Total 72%