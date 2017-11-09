LATAM Announces Tel Aviv Route for 2018

MIAMI – LATAM Airlines Group will launch a new service to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) in 2018.

The South American carrier will operate the three-time a week flights from Santiago de Chile (SCL) with a stopover in São Paulo, Brazil (GRU) to TLV, pending regulatory approval.

Tel Aviv will be LATAM’s first destination on the Asian continent and will become the second Latin American airline to serve Asia. The first carrier that serves the continent is Aeromexico.

The route will offer connections through its main hub in SCL and GRU, according to the airline.

In October, LATAM also announced three new international destinations: Rome (Italy), Lisbon (Portugal) and Boston (United States).

Tickets to/from Rome are already on sale via LATAM’s sales channels and it is awaiting regulatory approval to confirm operations to Boston and Lisbon.

With the four new routes, the airline group will offer flights to 144 destinations in 27 countries.