LATAM Halts Additional International Flights

MIAMI – LATAM will temporarily suspend other international routes until April 30 due to travel restrictions and low passenger demand, adding to its already 70% capacity cut.

The services that will continue operative with limited frequencies are LATAM Airlines Brazil from/to Santiago, Chile and São Paulo; from São Paulo to Miami and New York; and from Santiago to Miami and Los Angeles.

Following its previous international flight reduction of 30%, LATAM (LA) lowered its operations by 70% and set a no-cost flight rescheduling timeframe on March 12.

At the time, the carrier’s reductions principally consisted of routes from South America to Europe and the US between April 1 and May 31, 2020. In all, the capacity drop corresponded to 90% for international flights and 40% for domestic routes (Chile).

Long-term sustainability

Passengers affected will have their ticket automatically valued as credit for other rescheduled flights in the LA network prior to December 31, 2020, at no additional cost.

Even though the situation directly affects LATAM’s revenues, the goal of the airline is to ensure its long-term sustainability while protecting its 43,000 employees, according to LA Chief Commercial Officer and CEO-elect Roberto Alvo.

The carrier also informs that the continuity of these routes or the resumption of other ones will depend on changes in the current situation.