LATAM, Delta Agree To Offer Reciprocal Frequent Flyer Benefits

February 27
14:28 2020
MIAMI – LATAM and Delta (DL) have signed a loyalty program agreement to offer reciprocal frequent flyer benefits to over 30 million LATAM Pass and Delta SkyMiles members, enabling them to earn and redeem miles to 300+ and 145 destinations respectively across five continents.

The codeshare with DL includes South American LATAM Airlines Peru, LATAM Airlines Ecuador, and LATAM Airlines Colombia, with LATAM Airlines Brazil signing a new codeshare agreement that will offer connections to up to 65 onward routes in 26 countries.

LATAM Airlines Brazil’s code will be added to DL flights from New York/JFK, Miami, Boston and Orlando to up to 65 onward routes in the United States and Canada.

Likewise, DL’s code will be added to LATAM Airlines Brazil flights from São Paulo/GRU and Rio de Janeiro/GIG to up to 37 onward routes in Brazil.  However, the agreement, which will come into effect during the first half of 2020, is subject to regulatory approval. 

New codeshare implementation for April and ticket sales starting today

While the codeshare implementation date is set for April 1, 2020, starting today, customers can buy tickets covered by the agreement, this as a way for both airlines to begin offering seamless connectivity between North and South America and covering 435 destinations worldwide.

In addition to these benefits, the carriers are collaborating to expand reciprocal lounge access to more airports in the Americas and establish mutual top tier recognition during the first half of 2020.

In September 2019, LATAM and DL announced an agreement to implement the current framework changes, proposing a strategic alliance of the carriers’ route networks and provide customers with seamless, industry-leading connectivity in the Americas.

Roberto Alvo, Chief Commercial Officer, LATAM Airlines Group, said, “With this frequent flyer agreement and codeshares, LATAM and its affiliates can now offer customers some of the first tangible benefits that the framework agreement with Delta promises to deliver.”

Alvo added, “today, customers can already take advantage of industry-leading connectivity between North and South America, as we continue to advance on our path to creating the best passenger experience and route network on the continent.”

As another milestone, starting today (February 27, 2020), LATAM customers can purchase flights covered by the codeshares between DL and LATAM Airlines Peru (for flights operating from March 29, 2020) and LATAM Airlines Ecuador (for flights operating from March 15, 2020) respectively.

Combined, these flights cover up to 74 onward routes in the United States and Canada. Likewise, DL passengers can buy flights covered by the codeshares with LATAM’s affiliates in Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, offering up to 51 onward routes in South America.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar

