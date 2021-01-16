MIAMI – The LATAM Airlines Group reports that January 2021 operations can be compared to 40% of those from the same period last year. The group resumed 11 domestic routes, crossing Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. These new routes would add 770 daily domestic and international flights connecting 112 destinations in 16 countries.

As mentioned in airlinegeeks.com, during December 2020, traffic (measured in rented-seat-kilometer–RPK) was 34.5% in relation to the same period of the previous year. This considers a 38.3% passenger operation (which is measured in available-seat-kilometer – ASK) compared to the same month last year, so the load factor decreased 8.4% points to 75.2%.

In cargo operations, the group’s load factor was 62.6%, 5.4 percentage points over that registered in the same period of the previous year, highlighting the positive performance that LATAM Cargo has had in recent months.

LATAM Brasil Airbus A350-900 Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

LATAM Brasil

LATAM Brasil (JJ) expects a percentage of passenger traffic equal to 46%, or the equivalent of last year. Total JJ routes in January include 85 domestic (equivalent to 406 daily flights) and 15 international. These operations account for 63% of domestic operations and 24% of international operations compared to the same month in 2020.

This month, JJ is launching three new domestic routes: one between Brasilia and Porto Seguro, São Paulo/Congonhas and Foz do Iguaçu, São Paulo/Congonhas and Ilhéus plus two new international routes between São Paulo/Guarulhos and Bogotá, Río de Janeiro/Galeão and Santiago de Chile.

LATAM Chile Boeing 787-8 Photo: Kochal Kleps/Airways

LATAM Chile

On its part, LATAM Chile (LA) projects a passenger operation of 30% for January compared to the same month of 2020 caused by restrictions in other continents.

Total January routes for LA include 15 domestic (equivalent to 92 daily flights) and 14 international. These operations represent 35% of the domestic and 27% of the international operations compared to the same month of 2020.

Further, this month LATAM Chile is launching two new domestic routes between Santiago and Valdivia, Antofagasta and Concepción, and and one new international route between Santiago de Chile and Río de Janeiro/Galeão.

LATAM Airbus A320-200ceo Photo: João Pedro Santoro/AW

LATAM Colombia

For LATAM Colombia (4C), the group projects a passenger operation of 64% for January compared to the same month of 2020. Total routes for January include 23 domestic (equivalent to 100 daily flights) and 5 international. These operations represent 67% of the domestic and 61% of the international operations compared to the same month of 2020.

This January, LATAM Colombia is launching six new domestic routes between Cali and Medellín, San Andrés and Medellín, Bogotá and Valledupar, Cali and Santa Marta, Cali and Barranquilla, Medellín and Montería.

LATAM Brasil Airbus A350-900 Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

LATAM Peru

LATAM Peru (LP) projects a passenger operation of 38% for January compared to the same month of 2020. Total routes for January include 18 domestic (equivalent to 104 daily flights) and 17 international. These operations represent 57% of the domestic and 31% of the international operations compared to the same month of 2020.

LATAM Airbus A320neo Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

LATAM Ecuador

Finally, LATAM Ecuador (XL) expects passenger operation of 30% for January compared to the same month of 2020. Total January routes for XL include six domestic (equivalent to 17 daily flights) and 3 international. These operations represent 50% of the domestic and 22% of the international operations compared to the same month of 2020.

Featured image: LATAM Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner photographed on May 13, 2016 from Wolfe Air Aviation Learjet 25B.

