LATAM Cargo Takes Delivery Of Final Boeing 767-300BCF

MIAMI — The LATAM Group has expanded and standardized its freighter fleet by taking delivery of its third and last Boeing 767-300ER BCF (Boeing Converted Freighter).

The agreement, which was originally signed in 2017, had LATAM taking delivery of its first BCF in December 2018, then a second in July 2019.

The three 767-300ERs that have been converted into cargo planes were previously passenger aircraft for LATAM. When the airline signed the agreement in 2017, its last 777-200F left the fleet, as part of the standardization program.

With its expanded and standardized freighter fleet, LATAM Cargo plans to increase its presence between South American and the United States, with Colombia and Ecuador to Miami as the busiest routes.

The aircraft will operate between Miami and Bogota initially, then onto 14 weekly flights to Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and the USA.

LATAM may also use the aircraft on European routes next year.

Andres Bianchi, CEO of LATAM Cargo, explained that “adding this last Boeing 767BCF is a major milestone for the LATAM Cargo Group, as we now have a fleet that is 100% compatible with our strategy and the reality of the markets we currently serve.”

“Moreover, we operate the aircraft type that best responds to the market sizes and products we carry. This will enable us to solidify our position in key markets, provide our customers with more and better options and boost our profitability,” Bianchi said.

According to the CEO, LATAM Cargo has the flexibility to convert more passenger airliners to freighters as new opportunities arise.

Kamal Hadad, Network and Alliance Director of LATAM Cargo Group, also noted that the airline is “the largest air cargo company in the region, with a robust, growing fleet and the service schedule that best adapts to size and seasonal fluctuations.”

“Our fleet growth is part of our strategy to increase our combined passenger and cargo belly capacity and to permanently evaluate new routes to satisfy the needs of our clients,” Hadad explained.

LATAM Cargo now operates an all-Boeing cargo fleet, consisting of 11 Boeing 767-300ERFs, including the three 767-300BCFs.

The final 767-300BCF (N542LA • MSN 34629/LN 944) was delivered to LATAM Cargo Colombia. The aircraft was originally delivered to LAN Airlines in June 2006 as CC-CWG.