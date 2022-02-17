DALLAS – LATAM Airlines (LA) will resume service to Australia and New Zealand on March 29, according to a company press release. The service will connect Santiago (SCL) to Auckland (AKL) and Sydney (SYD).

“The resumption of routes to New Zealand and Australia is one more step on the way to a new normal,” said Claudio Moro, a LA Regional Marketing and Ecommerce manager, according to the release.

LATAM Airbus A319-132, registered as PR-MBU. Photo: João Pedro Santoro/Airways

A Step towards Greater Connectivity

Moro added per the release that LA “will continue working toward greater international connectivity, always having the health and safety of our passengers and collaborators as a priority.”

Passengers will have to comply with the respective COVID-19 procedures to enter Australia and New Zealand.

Flight LA801 will connect SCL with AKL and SYD on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays while flight LA800 will connect SYD and AKL with SCL on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, according to the release.

The connection between South America and Oceania comes as LA recently reaffirmed a commitment to transfer vaccines via the Solidarity Plane program through 2022 and released a new, carbon-neutrally produced safety video.

Featured image: LATAM Boeing 787-9 registered as CC-BGM. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways