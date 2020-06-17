Airways Magazine

LATAM Argentina To Cease Operations

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Vietnam Airlines Asks for Government Loan MIAMI – Vietnam Airlines (VN) has announced it is asking the Vietnamese government for anywhere between VND4-12tr (US$712-515m) before the airline’s coffers run out of cash. Tran Thanh Hien, Chief...
  • LATAM Argentina To Cease Operations MIAMI – In a statement made earlier today, LATAM Airlines Group announced the indefinite suspension of their Argentinian subsidiary, LATAM Argentina. This comes just a month after the group filed...
  

LATAM Argentina To Cease Operations

LATAM Argentina To Cease Operations
June 17
15:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – In a statement made earlier today, LATAM Airlines Group announced the indefinite suspension of their Argentinian subsidiary, LATAM Argentina. This comes just a month after the group filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Chilean-based carrier is the largest airline in South America, formed by the 2010 merger of LAN Airlines and TAM Airlines. The group’s subsidiaries include extensions of the LATAM brand in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and now formerly, Argentina.

The carrier ensured that Argentina would not be completely left for dead. the domestic operations are being cut out but international flights will be picked up by other LATAM subsidiaries.

Other airlines under the LATAM brand will continue Argentina international flights
PHOTO: Vincenzo Pace

Pre-existing troubles at LATAM Argentina

LATAM Argentina has had a rough go overall in the past few months. Argentina instated one of the world’s strictest travel bans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is one of the main reasons the LATAM Group is citing for the suspension.

Additionally, Latin American governments have been among the most reluctant to offer federal aid to airlines, leaving the latter to fend for themselves as passenger numbers hit record lows.

LATAM is not alone in these struggles however, with the group’s biggest competitor Avianca Holdings having also filed for bankruptcy, and state-owned Aerolineas Argentinas seeing a 97% drop in revenue.

LATAM’s competitors are also struggling in the wake of COVID-19

Strategy for the Future

Included in the statement were these words from LATAM Airlines Group CEO, Roberto Alvo

“It is unfortunate but inevitable news. LATAM today must focus on transforming the group to adapt to post-COVID-19 aviation. Argentina has always been a fundamental country and will continue to be.”

The group is restructuring under their bankruptcy protection in an attempt to survive this industry downturn. The Argentine branch is not currently listed as part of this process.

It is not yet entirely clear whether or not the LATAM Group will close up shop completely in Argentina, although there are no public plans to resume operation.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
LATAMLATAM AirlinesLatam Airlines Group
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Braxton Cook

Braxton Cook

Commercial pilot, Lifelong airplane nerd, and Airways contributing writer

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0