MIAMI – After facing an unsustainable situation since mid-2020, LATAM Airlines Argentina (LA) has put an end to its 15-year-long air carrier activities.

On June 17, 2020, LATAM Argentina ceased operations for an indefinite period, awaiting better times and changes to the local industry conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline had a rough go overall in the preceding months. Argentina had instated one of the world’s strictest travel bans due to the pandemic, which was one of the main reasons the LATAM Group cited for the June 2020 suspension.

At the time, the carrier ensured that Argentina would not be completely left for dead. Domestic operations were cut out but international flights were picked up by other LATAM subsidiaries.

About the Airline

LATAM Argentina, born in 2005 under the brand name of AERO2000 (4M) and subsequently acquired by LAN Chile, had a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 and two Boeing 767-300ER. It served 12 domestic destinations and four international services to Miami (MIA), Sao Paulo (GRU), Santiago de Chile (SCL), and Lima (LIM).

The carrier was the second most important airline in Argentina, just behind flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas (AR) and preceding the low-cost carriers FlyBondi (FO) and JetSmart (JA).

LATAM Argentina international services will be taken over by other airlines of the same group. In 2020, LATAM Argentina carried 3.1 million passengers yearly and over 500 tonnes of cargo per week.

