LATAM Launches Rome, Lisbon, Boston

MIAMI — LATAM Airlines Group has just announced three new international destinations to be launched in 2018. From its São Paulo hub, the carrier will operate nonstop flights to Rome, Lisbon, and Boston.

The São Paulo (GRU) – Rome (FCO) route will be launched on March 16, 2018, initially three-times a week, then increasing to five-times a week in July 2018. The service will be operated by a Boeing 767-300(ER), with capacity for 221 passengers.

LATAM enters the GRU-FCO market, currently served by Alitalia with daily flights on Airbus A330-200 equipment.

Rome becomes LATAM’s second destination in Italy, as it already flies to Milan-Malpensa (MXP), often with its newest Airbus A350-900.

The airline might be looking to establish a strong presence in the strong Brazil – Italy market now that Alitalia is on the verge of collapse and is the only carrier linking both countries on a daily basis.

The departing flight from GRU is scheduled at 15:55 on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, arriving in FCO at 07:55 the next morning. The returning flight from Rome departs at 10:00 on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving São Paulo at 18:35 the same day. (All in local times).

The company also announced that all flights to Lisbon (LIS) and Boston (BOS) are expected to be launched by mid-2018, subject to regulatory approval. The GRU – LIS route is already operated by a two daily flight from TAP Portugal. However, Boston’s route will be the only nonstop service between GRU and BOS.

Enrique Cueto, LATAM Airlines Group CEO stated that “these routes will also create new opportunities for bilateral tourism and trade both in Brazil and other parts of the region,” since they will connect with flights in other parts of Latin America, including Santiago and Buenos Aires.

LATAM Airlines Group currently serves six destinations in Europe: Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, London, Frankfurt, and Milan. It also flies to five cities in the United States: Miami, Orlando, New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. With the three new routes, the company will offer flights to 143 destinations in 26 countries.