LATAM Airlines: Second Latin American Carrier to Offer In-Flight Wi-Fi

MIAMI — LATAM Airlines Group has just announced it will offer in-flight internet connectivity in partnership with Gogo, starting early 2018.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to offering our passengers the best possible onboard experience, we are introducing the most modern and innovative onboard Wi-Fi service on the market,” said Claudia Sender, Senior Vice President of Clients, LATAM Airlines Group.

“With in-flight internet and LATAM Entertainment, our onboard entertainment system, passengers will have the freedom to choose how they want to enjoy their journeys on our aircraft,” she said.

LATAM will become the second Latin American carrier with onboard Wi-Fi on their flights after Brazilian low-cost-carrier GOL introduced the service in 2015. Purposely, the airline announced that the internet service will be launched at first on Brazil domestic and regional routes, to be deployed later in other markets.

The internet service will be provided in partnership with Gogo, a company with global expertise in satellite internet technology for aircraft. Various connection options will be available to passengers, including a basic service to check emails and messages, and a faster connection for those wanting to use streaming services.

Some of the airlines that already have in-flight connectivity with Gogo are Air Canada, Virgin Atlantic, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, British Airways, and GOL.

The service will be installed gradually on LATAM Airlines Brazil’s fleet and it is expected to be completed by 2019.

LATAM Airlines Group has a fleet of 304 airliners. The latest aircraft type received by the group includes Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A321, and A320neo.

READ MORE: Gogo Secures 2Ku Connectivity Deal with Airbus

Onboard Wi-Fi will complement LATAM Entertainment, the wireless in-flight entertainment system for short-haul flights, which enables passengers to stream films, TV shows and other content on their mobile devices free of charge.

LATAM Airlines Group has carriers in six domestic markets in Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru; offering flights to 140 destinations in 25 countries.