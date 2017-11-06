Airways Magazine

LATAM Launches New Lima – Rio de Janiero Route

Rafael Luiz Canossa

November 06
15:37 2017
MIAMI — LATAM launched a new nonstop flight between Lima (LIM) and Rio de Janiero (GIG) on October 31, 2017, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The launch of this new destination is a reflection of our constant commitment to the economic and social development of the country,” said Felix Antelo, GM of LATAM Airlines Peru.

“We will continue improving the national and international air connectivity of Peru because we want our passengers to reach more destinations enjoying the service, quality and punctuality that portrays the airline,” he said.

The Oneworld Alliance member will offer four weekly flights operated by a fleet of Airbus A319s, seating 138 customers per flight. LATAM expects to reach 48,000 customers in the route’s first year of operations.

Flights are operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, departing from Lima at 9:15 and arriving Rio de Janeiro 17:30. The same day flight leaves GIG at 20:45 arriving LIM 23:00. All in local times.

LATAM will compete with Avianca, which already offers daily flights from Lima to Rio de Janeiro.

0
In the News

