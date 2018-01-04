LATAM Airlines Launches Costa Rica Flights From Lima

MIAMI — LATAM Airlines Peru launched a new non-stop flight between Lima and San José, Costa Rica. This would become the first LATAM service ever for the Central American country.

The Chile-based carrier will offer three weekly flights, on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday, connecting the two cities with an Airbus A319 aircraft.

Likewise, beginning in March, LATAM will provide an additional operation on Saturday.

Flight LA2408 will take-off Lima at 13:05, landing in San José at 15:55, with a flight time of three hours, 50 minutes.

The return flight (LA2409) will depart from San José at 17:15, arriving in Lima at 22:05 with a journey time of three hours, 50 minutes (all times local).

According to LATAM, its Lima-San José route will offer a total of 66,144 seats during 2018.

Enrique Cueto, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group, commented: “This new route is excellent news for tourism and connectivity in Latin America and strengthens our unique network of destinations. Costa Rica is world-renowned for its diverse nature, landscapes and outdoor activities – and our passengers throughout the region will be able to access this destination with connections via our Lima hub.”

“In 2018, we will continue to strengthen connectivity in the region and Costa Rica is just the first of 24 new routes we have already announced for this year, which include Boston, Las Vegas, Rome, and Lisbon,” he continued.

Last year, LATAM announced four new services to Europe and the United States from São Paulo: Las Vegas, Boston, Lisbon, and Rome. In addition, the company also announced that it plans to fly from Santiago to Tel Aviv (via São Paulo) before the end of the year.

In addition, the airline shared its plans for another new route from Santiago to Tel Aviv, which is via São Paulo too, before the end of 2018.