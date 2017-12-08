LATAM Announces New Flights to Miami, Orlando from Brazil

MIAMI – LATAM Airlines Group will launch new non-stop flights from two Brazilian cities, Fortaleza and Salvador de Bahia, to Orlando and Miami, respectively. The Latin American carrier plans to increase frequency on routes from Fortaleza and Recife to Miami, as well.

These new routes are subject to government approval and are expected to begin in the first half of 2018.

“LATAM is pleased to bring the United States and Brazil even closer,” said Pablo Chiozza, Senior VP of the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Asia of LATAM Airlines Group.

Chiozza stated that the addition of the service between Orlando and Rio de Janeiro to its network, as well as Boston and São Paulo, are both “predecessors to these additional flights and frequencies.”

Last October, LATAM announced a new service to Boston from the airline’s São Paulo’s hub, set to be launched by mid-2018. This route will become the only nonstop service between both cities.

The large Latin American carrier has plans to increase connectivity between the northeast of Brazil and the United States and is considered one its priorities at the moment.

“Business relations, as well as cultural and leisure travel between the U.S. and Brazil, are top priorities for LATAM, and we are proud to play such a significant role in their development,” Chiozza remarked.

Additionally, as part of their growth plans, LATAM announced last week new in-flight internet service that’s set to be launched at first on Brazil domestic and regional routes, to be deployed later in other markets.

LATAM Airlines Group has routes to New York, Miami, and Orlando operated with a fleet of 304 airliners—combining the fleets of former LAN and TAM airlines.

The latest aircraft type received by the group includes Boeing 787-8/9 Dreamliners, Airbus A350, A321, and A320neo. LATAM Brazil operates explicitly a fleet composed of 144 aircraft. Also, the carrier has 67 airliners in order.

The airline group has Air Operator Certificates (AOC) in six Latin American markets: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru; offering flights to 140 destinations in 25 countries.