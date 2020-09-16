MIAMI – South America’s largest airline group, LATAM (LA), must return an additional 23 aircraft to lessors as part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings. The group filed US bankruptcy protection in late May as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

LATAM has already faced several setbacks on the road to financial recovery. The group was forced to indefinitely cease operations of its Argentinian subsidiary in June, and a US$2.4bn bailout loan was rejected earlier this month.

LATAM Brasil 777-300ER with a special livery. The airline will look to long-haul routes as travel to Europe recovers. PHOTO: Wikimedia

Fleet Reductions

The 23 aircraft to be returned are held by various lessors–including Osprey, BOC, and Tucuquere–according to airfleets.net. The aircraft was operated across the entire LA group, which includes subsidiaries in Argentina (now defunct), Brasil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The list is broken down by aircraft type, as follows:

One Boeing 767-300ER

Six Airbus A319

15 Airbus A320

One Airbus A320 NEO

The aircraft will be removed from service immediately, and returned to the lessors. A detailed list of the all the aircraft, including registration and lessor (if available) can be found below.

Type Registration Operator Lessor Boeing 763ER CC-CML LATAM Chile Aercap Airbus A319 PR-MYC LATAM Brasil Boc Airbus A319 CC-CPJ LATAM Columbia Osprey Leasing Airbus A319 CC-CPL LATAM Peru Osprey Leasing Airbus A319 CC-CPO LATAM Peru Osprey Leasing Airbus A319 CC-CQL LATAM Peru Osprey Leasing Airbus A319 PR-MBV LATAM Brasil n/a Airbus A320 PR-MHA LATAM Brasil Smbc Airbus A320 CC-BJF LATAM Peru Tucuquere Airbus A320 CC-BJE LATAM Peru Tucuquere Airbus A320 PR-MAP LATAM Brasil CIT Leasing Airbus A320 PR-MBX LATAM Brasil Volito Aviation Airbus A320 PR-MBY LATAM Brasil Volito Aviation Airbus A320 PR-TYH LATAM Brasil n/a Airbus A320 PR-TYG LATAM Brasil n/a Airbus A320 CC-BFQ LATAM Peru Tucuquere Airbus A320 CC-BFP LATAM Peru Tucuquere Airbus A320 CC-BFO LATAM Peru Tucuquere Airbus A320 CC-BJD LATAM Peru Tucuquere Airbus A320 LV-CQS LATAM Argentina n/a Airbus A320 LV-BRA LATAM Argentina n/a Airbus A320 PR-MYB LATAM Brasil Dvb Bank Airbus A320 NEO CC-BHF LATAM Peru n/a Operator and lessor information courtesy of airfleets.net

A LA Airbus A350. The airline group operates mixed fleets of Boeing and Airbus aircraft. PHOTO: Adam Moreira/Wikimedia

An Uncertain Future

LATAM faces an uncertain future on the heels of the rejected bailout. The group is making preparations to annul a contract with the operator of its club VIP lounges, said a source close to Airways.

South America’s largest airline group took a step in the right direction, announcing a new Chief Commerical Officer earlier this month. However, with COVID-19 cases in South America on the rise, LATAM will need to compile a more reasonable financial plan before resubmission before a bankruptcy judge.