MIAMI – South America’s largest airline group, LATAM (LA), must return an additional 23 aircraft to lessors as part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings. The group filed US bankruptcy protection in late May as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
LATAM has already faced several setbacks on the road to financial recovery. The group was forced to indefinitely cease operations of its Argentinian subsidiary in June, and a US$2.4bn bailout loan was rejected earlier this month.
Fleet Reductions
The 23 aircraft to be returned are held by various lessors–including Osprey, BOC, and Tucuquere–according to airfleets.net. The aircraft was operated across the entire LA group, which includes subsidiaries in Argentina (now defunct), Brasil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The list is broken down by aircraft type, as follows:
- One Boeing 767-300ER
- Six Airbus A319
- 15 Airbus A320
- One Airbus A320 NEO
The aircraft will be removed from service immediately, and returned to the lessors. A detailed list of the all the aircraft, including registration and lessor (if available) can be found below.
|Type
|Registration
|Operator
|Lessor
|Boeing 763ER
|CC-CML
|LATAM Chile
|Aercap
|Airbus A319
|PR-MYC
|LATAM Brasil
|Boc
|Airbus A319
|CC-CPJ
|LATAM Columbia
|Osprey Leasing
|Airbus A319
|CC-CPL
|LATAM Peru
|Osprey Leasing
|Airbus A319
|CC-CPO
|LATAM Peru
|Osprey Leasing
|Airbus A319
|CC-CQL
|LATAM Peru
|Osprey Leasing
|Airbus A319
|PR-MBV
|LATAM Brasil
|n/a
|Airbus A320
|PR-MHA
|LATAM Brasil
|Smbc
|Airbus A320
|CC-BJF
|LATAM Peru
|Tucuquere
|Airbus A320
|CC-BJE
|LATAM Peru
|Tucuquere
|Airbus A320
|PR-MAP
|LATAM Brasil
|CIT Leasing
|Airbus A320
|PR-MBX
|LATAM Brasil
|Volito Aviation
|Airbus A320
|PR-MBY
|LATAM Brasil
|Volito Aviation
|Airbus A320
|PR-TYH
|LATAM Brasil
|n/a
|Airbus A320
|PR-TYG
|LATAM Brasil
|n/a
|Airbus A320
|CC-BFQ
|LATAM Peru
|Tucuquere
|Airbus A320
|CC-BFP
|LATAM Peru
|Tucuquere
|Airbus A320
|CC-BFO
|LATAM Peru
|Tucuquere
|Airbus A320
|CC-BJD
|LATAM Peru
|Tucuquere
|Airbus A320
|LV-CQS
|LATAM Argentina
|n/a
|Airbus A320
|LV-BRA
|LATAM Argentina
|n/a
|Airbus A320
|PR-MYB
|LATAM Brasil
|Dvb Bank
|Airbus A320 NEO
|CC-BHF
|LATAM Peru
|n/a
An Uncertain Future
LATAM faces an uncertain future on the heels of the rejected bailout. The group is making preparations to annul a contract with the operator of its club VIP lounges, said a source close to Airways.
South America’s largest airline group took a step in the right direction, announcing a new Chief Commerical Officer earlier this month. However, with COVID-19 cases in South America on the rise, LATAM will need to compile a more reasonable financial plan before resubmission before a bankruptcy judge.
Featured Image: LA Airbus A319, similar to some of the aircraft to be returned. PHOTO: Rafael Luiz Canossa/Wikimedia