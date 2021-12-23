MIAMI – LATAM Airlines Group (LA) has transported over 200 million COVID-19 vaccines around South America, according to a company press release.

Vaccines were delivered free of charge in Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Perú as a part of the LA Solidarity Plane program, according to the release.

The Solidarity Plane program is designed to enable the connectivity along with the passenger and cargo capacities of LA to benefit South America, according to the release.

The release further described the Solidarity Plane program as having three pillars of action revolving around health, environmental, and natural disasters while collaborating with solidarity organizations and civil societies across South America.

LA CEO Robert Alvo said, “the pandemic made us think about how to help,” before emphasizing the “role of connecting and transporting” of LA “to contribute to the communities where we operate,” according to the release.

LATAM A320-214 registered as PR-MYQ. Photo: João Pedro Santoro/Airways

A Continental Commitment

Alvo added per the release that LA has “been working to overcome the pandemic for a year and nine months, and it is with great pride and thanks to the efforts of all our collaborators that we exceed 200 million vaccines transported” before emphasizing a company-wide commitment to South America.

LA has also transported organs and tissues, health professionals, patients, and stems cells along with over 1,100 tons of cargo of medical supplies including vaccines amid the pandemic, according to the release.

Having recently emerged from bankruptcy, LA remains committed to serving South America in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.