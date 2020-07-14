Last Civil Ilyushin IL-62 Visits Italy (+Photos)

LONDON – Yesterday, the last civil Ilyushin IL-62MGr from Rada Airlines (RDA) landed in Italy at Brescia Airport (VBS). The cargo flight departed from Paphos International Airport (PFO). RDA is Belarusian and is not registered with IATA.

The plane took off from PFO at around 3.09 p.m., local time, and headed towards VBS to land at around 5.19 p.m., local time.

The peculiarity of this plane is that it is the last civilian Ilyushin IL-62 to be active. In fact, the IL-62 was used by Manas Airways (ZM) and was stored at Kazan International (KZN) and Air Koryo (JS), a North Korean airline, which uses it for institutional and governmental purposes.

Rada Airlines Ilyushin IL-62MGr is on final at Brescia Airport (VBS).

Photo: Ennio Varani – @ennio_foto_fotografo

Rada’s Ilyushin IL-62 service history

The plane is 35.5 years old. The delivery date was December 19, 1985, when it entered service with Interflug (IF). In 1991 it entered service with Aeroflot (SU) and remained there until 1992. In April of the same year, it entered service with Abakan-Avia (RL).

The plane then joined the fleet with Uzbekistan Airways (HY) soon after but left it in October 2006 to enter service with Kazan Aircraft Production Association (KAPO). After exactly 9 years, it enters service with RDA where it is currently in use.

Rada Airlines Ilyushin Il-62MGr during deboarding operations at Brescia Airport (VBS). Photo: Ennio Varani – @ennio_foto_fotografo

Ilyushin IL-62 Specs

The aircraft is configured with four Soloviev D30KU engines that provide a thrust of 95kN each. The internal configuration is for cargo operations.

The Ilyushin IL-62MGr Freighter is capable of loading bulk or palletized cargo, which may include: general goods, perishables, engineering equipment, oil and gas industry equipment, dangerous goods of all classes, live animals or humanitarian cargo.

About Rada Airlines

The airline is a Belarusian air company established in 2015.

It operates international cargo charter flights with a fleet currently comprised of two Ilyushin IL-62M Freighters (ICAO Chapter 3 noise compliant).

Headquartered in Minsk, the company operates services to Europe and Southeast Asia with Ilyushin IL-62MGr aircraft.

Rada plans to expand its operations to China and central Asia.

Featured Image: Rada Airlines Ilyushin IL-62MGr to the stand at Brescia Airport (VBS). Photo: Monica De Guidi – @monicadg1970