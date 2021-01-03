MIAMI – Lao Airlines (QV) has halted charter flights to reduce the risk of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Laos.

The last QV charter flight bringing South Korean tourists home left from Vientiane (VTE) before arriving in Seoul (ICN) on December 26.

Director of the Commercial Department at QV Noudeng Chanthaphasouk said the airline is ” suspending all charter flights based on an order from the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.”

A Limited International Offering

Lao Airlines at the moment has a limited international offering, with an ongoing service from VTE to Kunming (KMG) serving as the only international flight for the airline.

Noudeng further added that the “planes used on the Vientiane-Kunming route are thoroughly cleaned after passengers disembark to ensure the safety of both passengers and crew.”

Furthermore, he stated that the airline is following government regulations and is not certain regarding “how long charter flights will be suspended.”

With just 41 official COVID-19 cases in Laos, QV will likely be required to operate without international charter service for the time being.

