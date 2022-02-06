Sir Freddie Laker, the original pioneer of low-cost trans-Atlantic flights, created Laker Airways (GK) in 1966. The airline became the second long-haul, low-cost, “no-frills” airline in 1977, operating low-fare scheduled services between London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) after pioneering Icelandic low-cost carrier, Loftleiðir).

Initially, short-haul charter flights were operated from its LGW base. But Sir Freddie had bold ambitions. On June 30, 1971, he announced his intentions to launch a new discount ‘Skytrain’ service between London and New York. Then, in November 1972, GK became the first airline outside of the US to introduce the McDonnell Douglas DC-10.

However, approval for Skytrain was withheld by the relevant authorities. Finally, on September 26, 1977, the first Skytrain service left LGW bound for New York JFK.

Gatwick Airport, 1970. Photo: Ben Brooksbank / London Gatwick Airport, 1970 / CC BY-SA 2.0

London Gatwick Airport

A quarter of a century ago, if you had told a passenger – or even the management – of LGW that it would be a major international airport, the second-busiest airport by total passenger traffic in the UK, after Heathrow Airport (LHR) and the tenth-busiest airport in Europe, operating direct flights to points as distant as Lima, Peru; Hanoi, Vietnam; Tianjin, China; or Cape Town, South Africa, they would probably have laughed.

Despite the growth of long-haul specialist Virgin Atlantic (VS), with its services to Lagos and Las Vegas; and British Airways (BA) cluster of routes to the Caribbean, LGW remained in most people’s minds a ‘bucket-and-spade airport’, largely handling charter flights to the Mediterranean for summer holidays.

There had been previous exceptions: As far back as the late 1950s, a cluster of US supplemental carriers – long-gone names such as Overseas National Airways, Capitol International, and Transocean Airlines – had operated into the airport. British Caledonian also operated to South America, West Africa, and the US from LGW in the 1970s and 80s.

And, with the 1977 Bermuda II agreement limiting the US airlines that could serve LHR to Pan Am and Trans World Airways – later replaced by United Airlines (UA) and American Airlines (AA) when Pan Am and TWA went bust – Delta Air Lines (DL) and Braniff aircraft could be found on the LGW ramp.

But it was in the 1970s when maverick Sir Freddie Laker introduced his groundbreaking, low-cost Skytrain from LGW to the US from 1977-82.

Photo: Laker Airways Freddie Laker, Jr Memorabilia Collection/The Airchive

A Transatlantic Idea

Laker Airways and its owner fought aviation regulators in the UK and the US in the early 1970s to get authorization for a low-cost, “no-frills” transatlantic service that would connect London and New York daily during the prime summer months of May to September and four times a week the rest of the year.

The service was to be branded as Skytrain, with one-way tickets costing £32.50 in the winter and £37.50 in the summer. In 1969, the administrators of British Eagle sold two Boeing 707-138Bs to the airline, both newly operated first by Qantas (QF).

Kleinwort Benson, who had leased them to British Eagle until its dissolution in November 1968, eventually bought them. These planes were intended for Skytrain. Laker’s original Skytrain application projected a break-even load factor of 62.9%.

To start making a profit with Skytrain, the airline needed to sell 100 out of 158 seats at a single ticket of £37.50 per seat on each flight. On June 30, 1971, Sir Freddie launched Skytrain at a press conference at London’s Savoy Hotel.

Sir Freddie declared that there was a huge, unmet demand for this type of service and that it would increase the total number of passengers flying between the UK and the US each year from 14 million to 16 million, rather than diverting existing passengers from other airlines.

When GK took delivery of a pair of new Series 10 aircraft from the McDonnell Douglas Corporation’s (MDC) facility in Long Beach, California, via Japanese lessor Mitsui in November 1972, it would be poised to be the first airline outside North America to operate the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 widebody.

On April 1, 1973, new charter regulations in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada replaced the convoluted “affinity group” requirements with simpler “Advance Booking Charters,” or ABC, rules. A GK DC-10 flew the world’s first ABC flight from Manchester to Toronto the next day.

And so, Sir Freddie was able to create a thriving ABC flights company over the North Atlantic thanks to the new ABC laws, and GK became the market leader in transatlantic ABC flights. During the early to mid-1970s, the airline advertised under the slogan “Take a Laker” on hoardings and public transportation in London, Manchester, and other major British cities.

Laker’s transatlantic charters included meals, movies (which were new at the time and helped set it apart from the competition), and a complimentary bar.

Photo: Laker Airways Freddie Laker, Jr Memorabilia Collection/The Airchive

From London to New York, Los Angeles

On September 26, 1977, the LGW-JFK Skytrain service was launched. In its first year of business, it would make a profit of more than £2m.

Skytrain service then expanded to Los Angeles (LAX) in 1978. Prior to receiving the first of the DC-10 series 30 aircraft on order, the airline purchased two second-hand Boeing 707-351B narrow-body long-haul aircraft from Cathay Pacific (CX) to begin non-stop operations to the US West Coast.

That same year, GK became the UK launch customer for the twin-engined Airbus A300, short and medium-haul wide-bodied jet. In early 1979, the airline bought two more DC-10 series 10 widebodies, and five longer-range DC-10 series 30 widebodies.

1979 also saw the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granting Laker’s proposal to operate unrestricted Skytrain services after a public hearing. In addition to the original, non-bookable Skytrain fares from LGW to JFK and LAX, the airline was able to provide bookable seats, excursion fares, and cargo service.

Laker Airways Airbus A300 Souvenir Model 1970s P3. Images: The Airchive

Floridian Expansion

With the introduction of the Series 30 DC-10s, Intasun owner Harry Goodman saw an opportunity for long-haul charters to new destinations and approached Laker with a number of options ranging from the Caribbean to Florida. Goodman eventually chose Florida, and Disney World charters were offered to the British market. The schedule quickly grew to seven times weekly, and it was later converted into a Miami Skytrain service.

Following campaigning by Bob Beckman’s client, Tampa, Florida was added to the LGW, Manchester Airport (MAN), and Glasglow Prestwick Airport (PIK) in 1981. By that time, the company had sold two Boeing 707-138Bs with shorter fuselages and one BAC One-Eleven.

The carrier had now 20 aircraft — 11 DC-10s, three A300s, two 707s, and four One-Elevens – with 14 widebodies and six narrowbodies, doubling its size in under five years. During this time, the number of people employed by GK and affiliated enterprises more than doubled, to 2,000.

Laker offered up to three daily frequencies each way between LGW and JFK and LGW and Miami during the summer of 1981, as well as twice-daily round-trips between LGW and LAX.

As a result, Laker became the fourth largest transatlantic scheduled airline, as well as the fifth-largest overall. The airline has carried over two million Skytrain passengers by that point.

Laker Airways Ceases Operations

Laker Airways had net assets of £1.68m and tax equalization reserves of £450,000 as early as June 1971, when Skytrain was originally announced. Despite the fact that this amounted to nearly £2m, GK was still a financial slug in comparison to most of the established flag carriers and BCal.

The paid-up share capital of the airline was £504,000 in 1980, according to the airline’s balance sheet. These numbers paled in comparison to BCal and BA, both of which had issued share capital of £12m and £100m, respectively.

Further, GK was not backed by any significant assets, in addition to undercapitalization, unsustainable high debts, and weak finances. The bulk of its aircraft was leased, as was the LGW maintenance hangar, which also served as the airline’s headquarters. GK’s only financial backing came from Sir Freddie’s stud farm and personal wealth.

With Mounting losses, debts of £270m, and intense pressure from its rivals, GK did not survive the recession of the early 1980s and operated its last flight on February 5, 1982, the day it went bankrupt.

However, Sir Freddie was not about to take this lying down. He went on to sue 12 IATA member carriers for conspiracy to put his airline out of business by predatory pricing, under US anti-trust laws.

In July 1985, he eventually agreed to a US$35m out-of-court settlement with 10 of the IATA members. This was followed a month later by BA, which agreed to a US$35m settlement, plus US$8m for Sir Freddie himself.

Featured image: Laker Skytrain Airbus A300 in 1982. Photo: By Eduard Marmet – http://www.airliners.net/photo/Laker-Airways-Skytrain/Airbus-A300B4-203/0268554, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7720214