MIAMI – French airline La Compagnie (B0) will resume operations in December with three services between Paris Orly (ORY) and New York Newark (EWR).

Intending to capture some holiday season travel, the innovative transatlantic business-class-only airline has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with operations on hold since March 18, 2020.

B0 will operate the flights on December 19-10, 26-27, and January 2-3, 2021 with service available only to eligible travelers as leisure travelers still cannot move between France and the US.

La Compagnie Airbus A321neo Cabin Photo: La Compagnie

An Exclusive Operation

Normally an exclusive operation between EWR across the pond to ORY and Nice (NCE) respectively, B0 once flew between EWR and London Luton Airport (LTN).

Nevertheless, the new December route openings between EWR and ORY represent a good shift for the airline which had operated only a few charter flights in September and October.

With two Airbus A321neo aircraft, B0 is set to efficiently operate in the holiday season and perhaps set a template for returning to more scheduled operations in the future, allowing passengers to fly across the pond in style.

FEatured image:By Adam Moreira (AEMoreira042281) – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

