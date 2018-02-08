La Compagnie to Move Operations to Paris Orly Airport

MIAMI —The all-business class, luxury carrier La Compagnie will move operations to Paris-Orly Airport (ORY).

Since 2014, the airline has been based at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), but by summer 2018, La Compagnie is expected to start flying to Newark International Airport (EWR) from ORY.

“We are proud to announce our transfer to Paris-Orly Airport as we continue to invest in developing the airline,” said Jean Charles Perino, EVP of Sales and Marketing for La Compagnie.

According to the carrier, the announcement comes after a “positive growth development” for the three-year-old airline. Perino added, “Orly provides a unique opportunity for the airline to quickly connect customers to Paris’ city center and is a great gateway to the French Provinces as well as other popular European destinations. Customers will enjoy the benefits of the human-sized airport from arrival to departure.”

Details of the official transfer date for Paris-Orly Airport will be announced by the airline in the coming weeks.

La Compagnie was founded in 2014. The airline dry-leased two Boeing 757-200s—one from Icelandair Group and the other through lessor Aercap—and recently signed an order for two new Airbus A321neos to replace the 757s that are currently operating the Paris–Newark flights.

In December 2016, La Compagnie merged with French low-cost carrier, XL Airways, creating an XL Airways-La Compagnie Group to expand with more than ten long-haul destinations in North America, the Caribbean, and the Indian Ocean.

CEO Laurent Magnin said in a statement, “Since the merger with XL Airways, less than a year ago, we are working on optimizing La Compagnie’s performance. The acquisition of these A321neo aircraft, more modern and efficient than the current Boeing 757, was essential to accelerate the company’s development and enable us to enter the market on a long-term basis.”

Paris-Orly Airport is located 8 miles south of Paris’ city center. The small-scale airport (5.9 square miles) serves as a secondary hub for domestic and international flights.