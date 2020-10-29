MIAMI – Kuwait Airways (KU), the national carrier of Kuwait, has today received first of two Airbus A330-800s, otherwise known as A330neo aircraft, from Airbus in Toulouse.

While KU ordered the aircraft back in 2018, today’s delivery marks the first of the Airbus A330-800 type for Airbus, with airlines like Uganda Airlines (UR) also awaiting deliveries.

Captain Ali Mohammad Al-Dukhan, Chairman of KU, said the delivery “is yet another significant milestone for Kuwait Airways as we progress towards our goals and implementation of our fleet development strategy.”

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said “thanks to its high level of commonality and cost advantage, the A330neo will easily and efficiently integrate into Kuwait Airways’ current fleet of A320s, A330s, and its future fleet of A350s.”

Airbus A330neo PHOTO: Roberto Leiro

A Plane of the Future

Accommodating 235 passengers with 32 fully-flat beds in business class, 203 economy seats, and a large cargo hold will allow the aircraft flexible utility across various routes.

Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and featuring sharklets, the aircraft will have a 25% lower fuel burn compared to competitors, efficiently transferring passengers across the world.

With KU having to lay off 1,500 employees, the A330-800 will hopefully allow the airline to move forward despite the COVID-19 pandemic with enhanced passenger comfort and efficiency.

Featured image: © Airbus 2020 – P. Pigeyre / master films

