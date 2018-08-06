Korean Air Launches Boston Through Joint Venture With Delta

LONDON – Korean Air will be launching a new, nonstop service between Boston and Seoul from April 12, 2019, in cooperation with Delta Air Lines, as part of the joint venture agreement both carriers are operating between the US and Korea.

This new service will run alongside Delta’s flights to Seoul from Minneapolis (MSP), kicking off the joint venture routes that both airlines agreed to launch in May 2017.

The launch of the new route means that both carriers will provide a total of 29 daily routes from 14 airports in the U.S and Asia.

From the Korean Peninsula, flights to the U.S are to increase by 10% to 115 weekly flights to 13 destinations.

“By combining the schedules of Korean Air and Delta, our customers are able to enjoy unparalleled travel options,” said John Jackson, Korean Air’s managing vice president.

“Our joint venture is undeniably the strongest transpacific partnership and provides both of our airlines with a solid competitive edge.”

Thanks to this cooperation between both carriers, Delta passengers can now choose from 290 destinations across the Americas as well as 80 destinations across Asia on Korean Air.

Seoul-Incheon Logistics

At Seoul-Incheon Airport (ICN), the two carriers are now co-located at terminal 2, allowing passengers to make their connections in a more quicker and efficient manner.

“As a major gateway for high tech industries, Boston is the most popular unserved point from Korea with the rapidly growing demand to Asia,” Korean Air’s Jackson said.

“The city, with its numerous universities and colleges, is a growing New England hub attracting companies in fast-growing industries like IT, bio-technology, healthcare, finance, and pharmaceuticals.”

This new route from Boston highlights the investments made by the two airlines in the area. The new Boston service will be operated with the carrier’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which comes with six seats in First Class, 18 seats in Business as well as 245 seats in Economy.

Flight Details

KE90 will depart Boston at 1330 before arriving into Seoul at 1650 the next day. The flight will depart five times per week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The return, KE89 will depart Seoul at 0930 and arrive back into Boston at 1030 on the same days.

This is excellent news for both Korean Air and Delta, as both carriers are now beginning to boost their aims of connecting more areas of both the U.S and Asia.