MIAMI – Netherlands flag carrier KLM (KL) has announced it will be offering onboard Wi-Fi Internet on its European flights.

To accomplish the task, KLM partnered with communications company Viasat, which will supply and maintain the necessary tech, installing Wi-Fi equipment on 18 Boeing 737-800s.

Onboard connections to the web are made possible by connecting devices directly to Viasat’s European satellite.

KLM PH-BVM Boeing 777-306(ER). Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Messaging, Surfing and Streaming Offered

According to the airline, KL offers three main internet services during the flights: messaging, surfing and streaming.

Messaging allows passengers to send and receive messages via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, etc., free of charge. Those who want to use more data can pay a fee and select either surf the web and even do some shopping or stream movies and series.

The packages can be purchased through the airline portal, which also enables passengers to purchase flight upgrades, excursions from travel partner companies, among other things.

KLM already offers onboard Internet on some of its intercontinental aircraft, such as the Airbus A330 and the Boeing 787, and it is in the process of installing the equipment on its fleet of Boeing 777.

All long haul aircraft are expected to offer Wi-Fi onboard by the first quarter of 2022.

Featured image: KLM PH-BXI Boeing 737-800. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways