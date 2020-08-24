MIAMI – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL) has announced it will resume its frequencies to the Chinese city of Hangzhou on August 27.

The flight is the airline’s second back to China since it halted its schedule in February. In July, KL flew again to Shangai after the Asian government relaxed travel restrictions.

Additionally, the company said that it was making efforts to add a second frequency to new cities in China as soon as possible.

KLM’s Shangai services are operated with a Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Martin Kulcsar

KLM China Flight Schedule

Via Seoul Incheon, KL will depart from Amsterdam on Thursdays at 18:55 hrs to arrive in Hanghzou on Fridays at 15:00 hrs, all local times.

Flights from Hangzhou to Amsterdam will run on Fridays at 18:50 hrs to arrive to its final destination on Saturdays at 04.45 hrs, all local times.

On July, KLM emphasized the importance of the Chinese market in its network.

KLM Boeing 777-300ER PH-BVA. Photo: ©Alvin Man

Mandatory Safety Requirements

KLM has implemented enhanced measures against COVID-19, but passengers will also have to follow health safety mandates from authorities.

This means that passengers must complete an online health declaration in Chinese embassies. Furthermore, they will have to allow temperature checking.

In order to resume flights to China, the carrier also announced that will implement other measures to comply with the government requirements.

These include that Cabin Crew will inspect bathrooms more frequently and limit available catering to reduce contact with passengers.