MIAMI – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL) is placing 10 of its Boeing 737 aircraft in storage. They are being flown to Groningen Airport Eelde (GRQ) in the Netherlands. Additionally, two Airbus A330 will be flown to and stored at GRQ.

The first 737 (PH-BGC) arrived at GRQ yesterday, followed by the first A330 (PH-AOE). Both were ferried out of Amsterdam Airport Schipol (AMS). KLM is storing the aircraft because they are currently not needed for operations. The airline is still feeling the effects of COVID-19 and is operating far fewer flights than it was last year.

KLM Boeing 737-800. Photo: Jeroen Stroes Aviation Photography via Wikimedia

Aircraft Retirements Unlikely

Unlike the Boeing 747, KLM does not intend to retire its 737 or A330. The aircraft will only be in storage temporarily. Mechanics will regularly maintain them while they are parked at GRQ. This will allow KLM to quickly reactivate them once they are needed again.

The process of storing large aircraft is no easy task. It often requires hundreds of hours of work. Precautions must be taken to protect the aircraft from damage. If not cared for properly, they are subject to damage such as corrosion, mildew growth, and dust or water accumulation.

Featured image: KLM Boeing 737-800. Photo: Russell Lee via Wikimedia

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.