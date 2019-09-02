KLM Orders Two Boeing 777-300(ER) Valued At $751 Million

MIAMI — KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has confirmed an order for two Boeing 777-300(ER)s, valued at $751 million at current list prices.

The carrier has confirmed this order, which was currently listed for an undisclosed customer under Boeing’s sales backlog.

Currently, the Dutch carrier operates a strong fleet of 120 aircraft. The two new Triple Sevens will join the existing long-haul fleet of 29 777-200/300(ER)s, 13 747-400s, 14 787-9 Dreamliners, and 13 Airbus A330-200/300s.

Photo: Bram Steeman

The new planes will reduce the average age of the airline’s current Triple Seven fleet. The much older 777-200(ER)s have been flying for the airline for almost 15 years, whereas the newer -300(ER)s have been flying for less than seven years.

“KLM is one of the world’s leading network carriers and an aviation pioneer and we are delighted the airline has once again selected the Boeing 777-300ER to strengthen its long-haul fleet for the future,” said Ihssane Mounir, SVP of Commercial Sales & Marketing for Boeing.

“KLM’s continuing interest in the 777-300ERs shows the enduring appeal and value of the 777, thanks to its outstanding operating economics, superior performance, and popularity among passengers.”

Overall, this is very positive news for both Boeing and KLM. The Dutch carrier continues to receive brand-new 787-9 Dreamliners that are progressively replacing the oldest planes in its fleet.

With the retirement of the MD-11, the imminent phase-out of the 747 fleet, and the replacement of the oldest planes operating for the airline, KLM is progressively becoming one of the youngest operators worldwide as it celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.