KLM Confirms $2.5 Billion Order For 21 Embraer E195-E2

November 12
08:51 2019
MIAMI — KLM has confirmed the firm order for 21 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, plus 14 purchase rights, it had originally announced at the Paris Air Show in June. The order is valued at $2.48 billion.

According to the Brazilian manufacturer, the 21 firm orders will be acquired via operating lease from Embraer lessor partners Aircastle and ICBC Aviation Leasing. Deliveries are set to begin during the first quarter of 2021.

PHOTO: TJDarmstadt

This is the first next-generation narrowbody aircraft order from KLM in a few years, as the Dutch airline—along with its parent company, the Air France-KLM Group—continues to evaluate its short-haul fleet replacement options.

The Amsterdam-based carrier is still receiving newly built E175-E1s and E190-E1s from Brazil. Currently, Cityhopper operates a fleet of 49 aircraft.

“KLM’s decision to add a further six aircraft to this order is a significant vote of confidence in our E2 programme”, said John Slattery, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“Delivering 30% lower emissions when compared to KLM’s current E190s, yet still providing a further 32 seats, the E195-E2 will simultaneously increase capacity for KLM at slot constrained Schiphol Airport, while also delivering huge reductions in emissions.”

KLM notes that the brand-new planes will come from existing backlogs of lessors Aircastle and ICBC Aviation Leasing. The Dutch carrier will receive 11 and 10 E195-E2s from these two leasing companies, respectively.

The new planes will be configured with a single-class layout, featuring 132 seats in a typical 2-2 layout.

Pieter Elbers, President, and CEO at KLM said that “this aircraft is a significant part of our commitment to improving our environmental impact. Not only is the E195-E2 the most fuel efficient lowest emission aircraft in its class, it is also the quietest by a considerable margin – a huge benefit for both our communities and our passengers.

Embraer E195-E2KLM
