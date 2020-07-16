KLM Launches Southampton Route

MIAMI – National Dutch carrier KLM (KL) has announced today that it will be launching a new daily service from Amsterdam to Southampton starting August 31, as part of a new European route network launch from the carrier.

KLM said that it is in the process of carefully rebuilding its route network following the global COVID-19 pandemic that has seen many airlines be forced to make cuts to staff and fleet sizes in order to match a drastically lower demand in air travel.

The announcement from KLM comes just days after Southampton airport announced their plans to apply for an expansion of the runway which would allow them to open their doors to more European destinations and airlines, something which would bring jobs into the local community.

Photo: Filippo Martini

Planned Flight Schedule

The current plan for KLM flight schedule is as follows:

– KL0919 departs from Amsterdam daily at 1635L and arrives in Southampton at 1645L

– KL0920 departs from Southampton daily at 1720L and arrives in Amsterdam at 1935L

Aircraft in use for this route will be the Embraer E175.

Southampton is uniquely positioned for holiday travelers looking to stay away from the business of London’s airports which also being close to the docks which are one of the UK’s busiest cruise ports.

With it seeing around two million passengers travel through it each year, this is something that airlines like KLM will want to explore.

Photo: Javi Sanchez Utzet

Airport Expansion in The Making

The story and demands for an expansion of the airport have been a talking point for many years with many carriers over the years such as Flybe before it went into administration back in March of this year.

In November 2019, it announced plans to expand its base operations out of London Southend and Southampton airport for their summer 2020 schedules.

The news today, however, will only serve to help the argument for an expansion of the runway. As KLM is showing interest in having a daily service, it will probably not be long until carriers such as Ryanair (FR) and easyJet (U2) begin to look towards Southampton as a way to continue to dominate the UK regional and European short-haul market.