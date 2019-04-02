KLM Launches Amsterdam-Boston Flights

LONDON – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have began operating flights to Boston.

Services commenced on April 1 with its Airbus A330-300 aircraft, offering 30 seats in World Business, 40 in Economy Comfort and 222 in Economy.

Services are currently running on a three times per week basis, which run on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and from July 1, a Monday flight will be added to the route.

Commenting on the route launch was KLM President & CEO Pieter Elbers who emphasised the significant U.S portfolio that the Dutch carrier has.

“By adding a direct KLM service, we offer our customers more options for travel between Boston and Amsterdam, and beyond. Boston is the 17th North-Atlantic destination served directly by KLM,”

This service will work alongside the joint venture that Air France-KLM has with Delta Air Lines where the carrier is currently running two daily flights between the two cities.

KL0617 will depart Schiphol at 1700L, arriving into Boston at 1830L. The return, KL0618 will depart Boston at 2200L, arriving into Schiphol at 1035L the next day.

This further expands KLM’s reach into the U.S, with 17 destinations directly served by the carrier.

Its sister carrier, Air France currently operates 13 destinations, meaning that 30 destinations in total are serviced by the two airlines.

For KLM in particular, this new route will be a part of wanting to boost its passenger number success even more.

In 2018, the carrier recorded a new record of 34.1 million passengers, which accounts for around a third of the total carried within the group.

Boston will also be connected directly to the 165 destinations that KLM services, offering potentially more accessible connections from the U.S.

It will be interesting to see how well this operation will do, especially with the current presence of Delta out of both Amsterdam and Boston alone.

Where the carrier will operate to next is another question, as this will be something decided on a Group basis and not on the airline basis.

That being said, with newer generation aircraft on the way for both fleet renewal and fleet growth, we will no doubt see some new routes in the distant future.