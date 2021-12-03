MIAMI – A new codeshare partnership has been negotiated between KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL) and Italian airline ITA Airways (AZ).

Passengers will be able to book KLM tickets to ITA’s European destinations, and ITA users will be able to purchase KLM tickets to ITA’s European destinations as part of the arrangement. Passengers will be able to transit easily between Rome Fiumicino and Amsterdam Schiphol Airports thanks to KLM and ITA.

Customers of KLM will be capable of flying to more destinations in Italy and other ITA destinations in southeast Europe as a result of the deal. They will also be able to book flights to eight new destinations in Southern Europe.

Destinations include Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Bari, Brindisi, Lamezia Terme, and Trieste in Italy, as well as Malta and Tirana in Albania, via ITA via Rome or Milan.

Featured image: ITA EI-EIB Airbus A320-200. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

KLM Italian Frequencies

KLM now operates 18 flights per day between Amsterdam and Milan (Malpensa and Linate Airports), Turin, Genoa, Rome, Venice, Florence, Bologna, and Catania. Customers going to Catania, Genoa, or Venice will provide more choices as well. The Dutch airline will be able to transfer ITA flights to these destinations in addition to KLM’s direct daily services.

“It’s great that KLM and ITA Airways were able to establish an arrangement so swiftly after Alitalia’s demise, allowing them to collaborate on European routes. Both for business and pleasure travelers, Italy is a significant market for the airline sector in Europe. Partnerships like this are critical to our capacity to give the best possible service to our clients who fly into Schiphol from all over the world.”, KLM President and CEO Pieter Elbers Royal Dutch Airlines said.

The new agreement will also benefit AZ. The codeshare deal with KLM will offer it access to a vast number of European locations, including KLM’s UK and Scandinavian destinations.